With the invention of cesium atomic clocks in 1955, time measurement achieved a perfect structure that did not deviate even by a millionth of a second. However, due to ocean currents, the molten core, and natural forces, the Earth's rotational speed around its axis constantly changes.

Our historically slowing planet unexpectedly began to accelerate in the last decade. When the difference between atomic clocks, which ensure the perfect flow of time, and the Earth's slowing or accelerating real-time opened up, an extra 1 second was added to or subtracted from the clocks.

These extra seconds applied in the past caused minutes to last 61 seconds, leading to crashes of giant platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn, flight delays, and the locking up of global communication networks.

Experts stated that with the acceleration of the Earth, the risk of applying an "omitted second," which has never been tested, could lead to greater disasters in technological systems. With the new decision taken at the conference in Versailles, clocks will no longer be adjusted every minute, and no intervention will be made until the difference between universal time and real-time reaches one hour.

Officials emphasize that, given the Earth's current rotation speed, it could take thousands of years for the first leap second to be implemented.