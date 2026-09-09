Army claims killing 11 militants in southwest Pakistan

Pakistan army said Wednesday it killed 11 militants in separate operations in southwestern Balochistan province.

The "intelligence-based" operations were conducted in remote Kharan and Washuk districts on Sept. 6 and 7, the military said in a statement.

Of them, eight militants were killed when they attempted to establish a roadblock in Kharan district.

In another engagement in Washuk district, three militants were killed.

Security forces also recovered 2.9 tons of explosives that were being used for the preparation of improvised explosive devices, according to the statement.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other "Indian-sponsored terrorist" found in the area, the statement concluded.

Pakistan accuses India and Afghanistan of patronizing a wave of militant attacks in parts of Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. New Delhi and Kabul reject the accusation.

There was no immediate reaction from India to Pakistan's latest claim.

In a separate incident, one police officer was killed and another injured when unknown assailants attacked a police patrol party in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





