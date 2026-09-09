Norway holds traditional funeral for late King Harald

Norway held a traditional funeral ceremony for the late King Harald V on Wednesday after he died on Aug. 28 at the age of 89.

Oslo's city center was secured, cordoned off and decorated ahead of the procession, which traveled from the Royal Palace to Oslo Cathedral and then to the Palace Church at Akershus Fortress, according to broadcaster NRK.

The procession with King Harald's coffin started at noon from Castle Square, with the royal family following the late king to the church.

Around 1,900 soldiers lined both sides of the procession route, forming a ceremonial corridor.

In total, approximately 3,500 Armed Forces personnel were estimated to be ceremonially represented in Oslo, according to the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The funeral was attended by members of European royal families, heads of state and government officials from several countries.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary, Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were among the royal guests.

Prince William of Wales and Princess Anne also attended the funeral.

The ceremony was planned to be held in Oslo Cathedral, which has around 800 seats but can accommodate around 1,000.

The government invited people to a memorial service at Oslo City Hall after the burial.

At the same time, the royal family will hold a private memorial service at Akershus Castle Church, where royal guests and state representatives will be present.

In the afternoon, a reception at the Palace was also planned.



