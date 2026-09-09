Ukraine says 5 killed, over 10 injured in Russian airstrikes on Kyiv, southern regions

Ukraine said Wednesday that at least five people were killed and more than 10 others injured in overnight Russian airstrikes on Kyiv and southern regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a Russian drone struck a 24-story residential building in the city's Darnytskyi district, where emergency services were working.

"Five people were injured in the enemy attack on the capital this morning. Three of the wounded were hospitalized," Klitschko said.

In the wider Kyiv region, Ukraine's National Police said two people were killed and six others injured in attacks on the Bucha, Boryspil and Brovary districts.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said drones targeted the Starokozache border crossing with neighboring Moldova, killing two people and injuring three others.

Kiper said fires broke out at the site and operations at the international checkpoint were suspended as emergency services responded.

Acting Mykolaiv Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said a 70-year-old woman was killed and four others injured in the regional capital during what he described as a "massive combined" Russian strike on the southern region.

"Transport, port and civil infrastructure facilities, a shopping center, a postal terminal, a cafe, two private houses and four trucks were damaged. One truck was destroyed," Reshetilov said, adding that damage was also reported in the region's Mykolaiv district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a stronger international response to the attacks and further sanctions on Moscow.

"Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people's lives practically every day," he said on US social media company X.

Ukraine's Air Force said the country's air defenses downed 165 of 196 Russian-launched drones overnight. It also said Russia launched an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its overnight strikes targeted military industry facilities, Ukrainian seaports and ships, as well as logistics centers it said were being used by Ukrainian forces.

The ministry said the targets included a drone production warehouse in Kyiv; port, drone production and storage facilities and logistics centers in Mykolaiv; and a cargo ship carrying military equipment heading to Odesa.

It also said it struck logistics facilities at the Starokozache border checkpoint, which it accused Ukraine of using to receive military cargo.

Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted each other's logistics centers and port and energy infrastructure in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.



