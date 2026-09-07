Adidas apologizes after campaign featuring former Israeli soldier sparks boycott calls

German sportswear company Adidas apologized Monday after an advertising campaign featuring a former Israeli soldier prompted a backlash and calls for a boycott.

The campaign featured Shalev Biton, whose left leg was amputated after he was wounded while serving in the Israeli army in 2021, to promote Adidas's Single Shoe service.

"We recognize that an image used in a recent local activation by the local team has raised concerns and strong reactions," Adidas said in a statement.

"It was never our intent to cause offense and we apologize for anyone affected," the company added, describing the promotion as a local initiative rather than part of a global campaign.

Biton was one of 11 disabled athletes featured on posters displayed at Adidas stores in Israel.

Pro-Palestinian activists criticized the decision to include a former Israeli soldier in a campaign centered on amputees, contrasting the promotion with the thousands of Palestinians who have lost limbs during Israel's war on the Gaza.

World Health Organization estimates published in May said that Gaza had recorded more than 5,000 traumatic limb amputations and over 22,000 major extremity injuries since October 2023. Up to a quarter of those with life-changing injuries were children, according to the organization.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem was among those who urged consumers to boycott the company over the promotion.

Adidas said its Single Shoe service was intended to promote inclusion by allowing people with limb differences to only purchase the shoe they need.

The company introduced the service in 23 European countries in January, offering individual shoes for 50% of the price of a pair at Adidas-owned stores and outlets. It was developed in consultation with disability groups and organizations, including ParalympicsGB.

Adidas said the program was expanding across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt.

The company said it would "continue to listen, learn and work to ensure that our actions reflect the inclusive values we stand for."





