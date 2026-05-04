Former New York mayor Giuliani in critical condition in hospital

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical condition in hospital, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.



Several US media outlets, citing Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman, reported that the 81-year-old was being treated at a hospital in the US state of Florida in "critical but stable condition." Goodman did not provide details on the cause or duration of the hospitalization, according to the New York Times.



Giuliani "is a fighter," Goodman wrote on the social media platform X, adding that he had faced every challenge in his life with "unwavering strength" and asking for prayers.



Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, gained national prominence for his leadership during the September 11, 2001, attacks, earning the nickname "America's mayor."



He later became a close ally of Trump and played a key role as his personal lawyer in efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, promoting unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.



In recent years, Giuliani has faced mounting legal troubles and public controversies. In 2023, he filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay substantial damages in a defamation case related to election claims. New York state revoked his law licence in 2024.



Trump, who had said in September he planned to award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, defended his ally again on his Truth Social platform, saying Giuliani had been treated unfairly.



"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!" Trump wrote.

