Tajikistan, US reaffirm readiness to expand trade, economic, investment cooperation

Tajikistan and the US on Tuesday reaffirmed their readiness to expand their trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as the Central Asian nation's top diplomat hosted Washington's special envoy for the region.

A statement by the Tajik Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a meeting with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor, and discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral relations in the political, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation in security.

"Both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership and expanding practical cooperation," the statement said, without providing a specific location for the meeting.

The statement said Muhriddin and Gor also exchanged views on the regional situation, emphasizing the importance of "promoting stability and preventing humanitarian risks."

Noting that particular attention was paid to the need for coordinated efforts in addressing "modern challenges and threats," including terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking, the statement said the diplomats also highlighted the importance of the C5+1 regional format as an "effective platform" for dialogue and strengthening cooperation between the US and Central Asian countries.

"In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as to develop educational and cultural exchanges as an important foundation for long-term partnership," the readout added.

The C5+1 is a diplomatic summit involving the five Central Asian nations-Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan-and the US, which held its first meeting in 2015.

The most recent C5+1 summit was held on Nov. 6 last year in the White House, marking the first time all five Central Asian leaders visited Washington together.



