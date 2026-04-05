5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Territory- Southern Australia border

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the border of the Northern Territory and South Australia on Sunday, according to Geoscience Australia.

The quake hit at around 4.30 am (1530GMT Saturday) and the epicentre was south of Yulara, a township near Uluru and southwest of Alice Springs, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was 77 kilometers (47.8 miles) south-southwest of Yulara and registered at a 5.5 magnitude.

There are no early reports of damage.

Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Jonathan Bathgate said the agency received about 30 reports from people who felt the quake.

He said the magnitude was equivalent to the devastating 1989 Newcastle earthquake that killed and injured dozens.

"It's the same size earthquake, it just happens to be in quite a remote part of the country rather than near a populated centre, so there is that potential for it to have quite some significant impacts," he said.



