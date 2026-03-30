Germany eyes closer economic cooperation with Syria, foreign minister says

Germany sees significant potential for economic cooperation with Syria, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday, promising support for the country's economic recovery and reconstruction.

Speaking at an economic forum at the Foreign Ministry, where he hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and senior officials, Wadephul pledged German backing for Syria's efforts to build functioning state institutions and a viable economy.

"Until recently, Syria suffered under a brutal dictatorship and the civil war that resulted from it," Wadephul said. "The task of developing statehood that can guarantee security, freedom and a life in dignity is immense today."

The minister also stressed that Germany aims to play a strong role in Syria's economic development, describing the medium- and long-term opportunities for bilateral cooperation and trade as "enormous."

"Syria has great potential to develop as part of Europe's neighborhood and the common economic area — as a market, but also as a producer, and above all as a partner," he said. "Syria is also a strategic hub between Europe, the Gulf states and the Indo-Pacific."

Referring to the impact of international conflicts and the US-Israeli war with Iran on the global economy, Wadephul said Syria's government was nonetheless making progress.

"The current situation in the world does not make your work any easier, and the situation in your neighbors certainly does not make it any easier. But your government has managed to prevent the current war from spilling over into Syrian territory," he said. "This is a success, a great success. I see many steps in this regard that give me hope."





