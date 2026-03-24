Mozambique floods kill 18 as heavy rains continue

A second wave of heavy rains has triggered floods across Mozambique, leaving 18 people dead, thousands displaced, and infrastructure damaged, the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said Monday.

In a post on US social media platform Facebook, the agency said most of the deaths were due to drowning, while 31 accommodation centers nationwide are sheltering around 10,000 people, including four centers in the southern province of Inhambane hosting roughly 4,000.

According to INGD, the 2025-2026 rainy and cyclonic season has affected nearly 1 million people nationwide, killed 285, flooded tens of thousands of homes, and damaged schools, roads and agricultural areas.





