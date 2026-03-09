Major fire breaks out in Scotland, historic building collapses

A major fire broke out in Scotland's Glasgow on Sunday night, causing a historic building to collapse.

The blaze started in a shop on Union Street and later spread to buildings surrounding Glasgow Central Station, according to the Herald newspaper.

A Victorian-era building surrounding the railway station collapsed after the fire spread.

As of Monday morning, the fire had not yet been extinguished, with fire crews still at the scene.

Authorities announced that the station will remain closed on Monday.





