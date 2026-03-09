INDONESIAS MOUNT MARAPI ERUPTS, SPEWING ASH UP TO 1 MILE

 Contact Us
Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts, spewing ash up to 1 mile

Mount Marapi erupted Monday, sending a thick gray ash column 1.6 kilometers into the air. Authorities warned of potential lava flows and advised residents to wear masks as the volcano remains at Alert Level II.

Published March 09,2026
Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Marapi, erupted Monday, sending thick gray ash 1.6 kilometers (nearly a mile) above its peak, state media reported.

The early morning eruption of Marapi, located in West Sumatra province, was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 30 millimeters and a duration of about 33 seconds, the Antara news agency reported, citing the Mount Marapi Volcano Observation Post (PGA).

Mount Marapi PGA officer Bilal Allegra Munbaits said the ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity and drifting eastward.

Mount Marapi is currently at Alert Level II status. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation warned of a potential threat of cold lava flows, especially for communities living along rivers originating from the volcano's peak.

The risk is higher during rainfall or the rainy season. Authorities also advised residents to wear masks covering the nose and mouth if ash falls to prevent respiratory problems.

Marapi, which rises 2,891 meters (nearly 9,500 feet), is located on Sumatra island. Authorities have long prohibited residents and tourists from entering within a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) radius of the crater.

Indonesia has about 130 active volcanoes and lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.