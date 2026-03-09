BAHRAINS BAPCO ENERGIES DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE OVER IRANIAN ATTACKS

Bahrain's Bapco Energies on Monday announced a state of force majeure on its group's operations affected by the ongoing Iranian attacks.

A recent attack targeted one of Bapco Refining's refinery units, an affiliate of the group.

All local market needs are secured under the pre-established contingency plans, ensuring the continuity of supplies and the fulfillment of local demand without disruption, the company said on Monday, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The company also said it will continue to keep partners and relevant entities informed of the latest developments, according to the report.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





