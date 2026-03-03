3 killed, 14 injured in mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas early Sunday, authorities said, after a gunman opened fire near a nightlife venue before being shot dead by police.

The suspect allegedly drove an SUV around the block several times before firing a pistol from his vehicle at patrons outside a bar. He later exited the SUV and continued shooting with a rifle along Sixth Street before officers confronted and killed him.

Austin-Travis County EMS said three people were pronounced dead at the scene and 14 were transported to hospitals, three in critical condition. Paramedics arrived within 57 seconds of the initial emergency call.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation and said it was too early to determine a motive, though authorities are examining a "potential nexus to terrorism."

According to CBS News, the gunman was identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne. CBS reported that it obtained a photo of the suspect taken after he was killed by police, showing him wearing clothing during the attack that included a shirt with a design similar to the Iranian flag.

Two sources familiar with the investigation also told CBS that he was wearing a sweatshirt bearing the words "Property of Allah."





