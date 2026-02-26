Warning strikes to halt public transport in dozens of German cities

Public transportation in dozens of German cities will largely shut down starting Friday as the Verdi labor union launches widespread warning strikes affecting buses, trams, and subways.

The walkouts are set to begin early Friday in some locations and continue through the weekend in most areas. The action marks an escalation in stalled wage negotiations for local transit workers.

In Berlin, most services -- including trams, subways, and many bus lines -- will be suspended until Sunday morning, though the city's S-Bahn commuter rail network will continue operating. Hamburg is expected to face similar disruptions over the same period, with only limited service available.

Bavaria is likely to see some of the most extensive disruptions, with strikes planned in Munich, Nuremberg, Augsburg, Regensburg and Ingolstadt, as well as several smaller cities. Subways, trams, and many bus lines will be affected from Friday morning through Saturday night.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, more than 30 municipal transit companies are expected to take part. Nearly all major cities, except Aachen and Wuppertal, are set to experience service disruptions, some lasting until Sunday.

Lower Saxony will not be affected because of a labor peace agreement that runs through the end of March.





