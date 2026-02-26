Fire breaks out at polymer production facility in southwestern Iran

A fire broke out Thursday at a polymer production facility in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, according to state media.

The blaze started around 5 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT) at the facility, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to contain and extinguish the fire, the agency said.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries.

The cause of the fire was not yet clear.

Footage circulated by local media showed thick columns of black smoke rising from the site.

Local sources said firefighting crews were continuing efforts to bring the fire under control.