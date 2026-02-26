France appoints Catherine Pegard as culture minister

Former president of the Palace of Versailles Catherine Pegard was appointed France's new culture minister on Thursday following the resignation of Rachida Dati, French media reported.

According to BFMTV, Dati submitted her resignation on Wednesday in order to focus on her campaign for the 2026 municipal elections in Paris.

Pegard, who previously headed the Palace of Versailles, succeeds Dati at the Culture Ministry as the government reshuffles its Cabinet ahead of key local elections.

Dati had been serving as minister of culture while simultaneously positioning herself as a leading contender in the Paris mayoral race.

Aged 71, Catherine Pegard joins the government led by Sebastien Lecornu. She was previously Emmanuel Macron's cultural advisor.





