Two critical turning points in aging: 44 and 60

Scientists examining the aging process at a molecular level have discovered that the human body essentially "shifts gears" at certain periods.

A study conducted on thousands of biological samples (RNA, proteins, and microbiomes) taken from 108 volunteers between the ages of 25 and 75 showed that signs of aging peak at these two critical ages.



According to the research, 81% of the molecules examined show radical changes in at least one of these two age periods. The content of the changes varies by age:



In the 44-year-old wave, significant changes are observed particularly in molecules related to alcohol, caffeine, and fat (lipid) metabolism. Furthermore, cardiovascular diseases and deterioration in muscle and skin structure accelerate at this age.



In the 60-year-old wave, immune system regulation, kidney functions, and carbohydrate metabolism come to the forefront. Cardiovascular diseases and skin-muscle changes also continue their effect at this stage.



One of the most surprising results of the research is that the change at age 44 is not exclusive to women. Although scientists initially associated this leap with the menopause process in women, the same molecular breakdown was found to occur in men at exactly the same age. This proves that the change is based on deeper biological factors rather than hormonal processes.

Michael Snyder, a genetics expert from Stanford University, emphasizes the importance of the findings, stating, "We don't just change slowly over time; we really have dramatic turning points." Thanks to this discovery, it will be better understood why age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's and heart disease suddenly increase after certain ages. Experts state that paying more attention to lifestyle (nutrition, exercise, etc.), especially as one approaches their 40s and 60s, is critical.