Saudi FM: Gaza ceasefire should pave way for 2-state solution

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said Saturday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should be used to advance the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within a two-state framework.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for initiatives aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the kingdom is acting out of the need to achieve peace.

Farhan said the Gaza Peace Board established under the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, along with its 20-point framework, should first ensure an end to hostilities and then help advance the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

He said the ceasefire should be used to restore stability, rebuild and take real steps toward Palestinian statehood -- the only path to lasting regional peace.

- Syrian administration pursues constructive approach

Turning to Syria, Farhan said the country is pursuing a constructive approach toward minorities and ethnic groups while navigating a difficult transition after years of civil war.

He added that reconstruction would ultimately be led by Syrians, with regional and international actors playing supporting roles.

Bin Farhan also said an agreement with the SDF terror group is being advanced in a way that respects Kurdish rights, expressing confidence that continued government progress would bring broader gains.

- Conflict breeds conflict

Addressing regional instability, the Saudi minister said conflicts tend to reinforce one another, citing how violence in Sudan has fueled tensions in neighboring areas and stressing the need to address root causes and promote coexistence.

He urged parties to move beyond narrow calculations that perpetuate unrest, arguing that current developments, particularly in Syria, demonstrate the possibility of a more stable path.

Bin Farhan added that ending clashes in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces could serve as a source of hope for the wider region.