Trump, Netanyahu agreed US should press Iran to cut oil sales to China: Axios

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting ⁠on Wednesday ⁠that the U.S. would work to reduce Iran's oil exports to China, ⁠Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials briefed on the issue.

"We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China," ⁠Axios ⁠reported on Saturday, quoting a senior U.S. official.

China accounts for more than 80% of Iran's oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil ⁠revenue for Iran.

U.S. and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the U.S. ⁠president ‌positioned ‌a naval flotilla ⁠in the region ‌as the American military prepares for the possibility ⁠of sustained, weeks-long ⁠operations against Iran.



But they differed on how to achieve that goal, with Netanyahu telling Trump that a reliable agreement with Iran is unattainable and would likely be violated, while Trump said he believes a deal is possible.

"We'll see if it's possible -- let's give it a shot," Trump said, according to the US official.

American officials said Washington will pursue its maximum pressure campaign on Iran alongside nuclear negotiations and a continued military buildup in the Middle East to maintain the option of strikes if diplomatic efforts collapse.

Additionally, an executive order signed by Trump recently allows the US to intensify economic pressure on Iran, including provisions enabling the heads of state and commerce departments to recommend tariffs of up to 25% on countries that maintain trade ties with Tehran.









