Elon Musk on the way to becoming a trillionaire: Fortune reaches $850 billion

According to Forbes data, Musk, who has quadrupled his fortune since 2024, could bring forward the predictions of becoming "the world's first trillionaire" for 2033 much earlier if he continues this momentum.



Several key factors are behind this massive increase in Musk's fortune. Tesla shares gaining 39.4% in value over the last six months adds another $1 billion to Musk's fortune for every $2.43 increase.



Additionally, the Delaware Court of Chancery's approval of a $55 billion compensation package and the support from Tesla shareholders for a new trillion-dollar pay plan solidify this rise.

Market analysts state that after the SpaceX and xAI merger, the rocket company's value reached $1 trillion, and xAI's reached $250 billion.

If the SpaceX IPO, planned for mid-2026 and aiming to raise $50 billion, takes place, the company's total value is expected to reach $1.5 trillion.

This historic step is projected to directly push Musk's fortune past the $1 trillion mark.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives states that 2026 will be a turning point for Tesla. Ives estimates that with its advancements in autonomous driving (FSD) and robotaxis, Tesla will dominate 70% of the global autonomous vehicle market in the next decade.

It is stated that even the artificial intelligence opportunity alone could create $1 trillion in value for Tesla, and FSD technology is expected to overcome legal obstacles and be launched in over 30 US cities by 2026.