How Japanese startup is combating ageing society by engaging elderly women

A Japanese startup is transforming local economies by placing elderly women, including those with dementia, at the center of paid work through cafes, food stalls and community festivals, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported Tuesday.

The initiative, run by Ukiha no Takara Co. in Fukuoka province, draws on seniors' lifetime skills in cooking, hospitality and fashion, offering paid employment rather than volunteer roles.

"When seniors earn money and spend it locally, it helps create vibrant regional communities," said Mitsuru Okuma, the company's CEO.

Every Thursday, women in their 80s and 90s gather at "Grandma's Tearoom" to cook and serve meals, drawing on decades of experience.

Masako Taniguchi, 85, leads the kitchen and describes interacting with customers as the highlight of her week. "Hearing people say, 'It's delicious,' is what makes it worthwhile," she said.

About 50 seniors currently work with the company as contractors, generating annual sales of more than 20 million yen ($130,500).

The initiative comes as Japan faces a rapidly ageing population. Nearly 30% of the population is over 60, while the birth rate remained low at 1.26 children per woman in 2024.

According to government data from August last year, Japan's population fell by approximately 908,000 to 120.65 million, marking the 16th consecutive year of decline.



