Child poverty in London remains 'unacceptably high,' report warns

Child poverty in London remains "unacceptably high" as at least one in five children lives in poverty due to housing costs in every London borough except one, according to a new study on Wednesday.

In a new report titled Tackling child poverty in London, the Centre for London warned that more than 700,000 children in London live in poverty as of 2025.

"Child poverty in London remains unacceptably high. In every London borough except one, at least one in five children live in poverty after housing costs, and in some boroughs the rate approaches half of all children," said the London-based think tank.

It noted that Tower Hamlets borough has 47% of children living in poverty after housing costs, the highest in London whereas Richmond upon Thames borough has 15%, the lowest.

"Housing costs are the overwhelming driver of child poverty in London," said the report, pointing out that the capital's child poverty rate is lower than the national average before housing costs.

Citing the government's new strategy, "Our Children, Our Future: Tackling Child Poverty," which was published last month, the Centre for London recalled that the strategy sets a 10-year mission to reduce child poverty across the country.

Saying that it includes several measures which will have a positive impact on children in poverty in London, the report, however, noted that there are gaps in the government's approach that "will limit progress."

"The strategy does not set specific numerical targets and does not clearly articulate the role of local or regional government, though many levers sit at the local or regional level," the study said.

It added that the ongoing freeze to Local Housing Allowance and retention of the overall benefit cap will significantly limit the effectiveness of the benefit system in protecting London families from poverty.

According to the report, London's local and regional government, as well as voluntary and community sector organizations, are committed to tackling child poverty but face "tough questions" on how to best support the thousands of families in poverty across the capital.





