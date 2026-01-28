Asteroid set to hit the Moon is a threat to Earth

The potential impact of the 60-meter-diameter 2024 YR4 asteroid with the Moon in 2032, which is being tracked by astronomers, has galvanized the scientific community.



This collision, expected with approximately a 4% probability, would release energy equivalent to the explosion of a medium-sized thermonuclear weapon.

The event, which could be observed with the naked eye from the Pacific region, would create a new crater approximately 1 kilometer wide on the lunar surface.

The seismic waves generated at the moment of impact will serve as a laboratory to reveal unknowns about the Moon's depths.

The 5.0 magnitude tremor, which will be felt across the entire surface, will make it easier to understand the Moon's core and layered structure.

Advanced observation tools such as the James Webb Space Telescope will collect unique data on crater formation mechanisms by tracking the cooling process of the molten pool created.

Following this cosmic collision, dust and rock fragments dislodged from the Moon will travel towards Earth's orbit.

Approximately 400 kilograms of debris entering orbit will pose a significant risk to satellite constellations that provide modern navigation and internet systems.

While there are concerns that this situation could trigger Kessler Syndrome, initiating chain collisions, a meteor shower of up to 20 million per hour in the atmosphere will present a visual spectacle.

To prevent a potential disaster, some space agencies will consider a deflection mission to alter the asteroid's trajectory.

Precise measurements taken during its close approach in 2028 will clarify whether this mission is necessary. Scientists will have to make a decision between observing this collision, which will provide invaluable data, and protecting orbital infrastructure.