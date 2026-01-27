NASA astronauts quarantined

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, aim to avoid contracting any illness that could delay their mission by limiting their contact with others in the days leading up to launch.

This period, known as the "health stabilization program," normally begins approximately 14 days before launch. Starting the quarantine now provides flexibility as teams continue to work towards a February launch window.

As of now, the agency has not yet set an official launch date because testing for the rocket and spacecraft is still ongoing. Depending on the outcome of the wet dress rehearsal test or other operational assessments, the crew may exit quarantine and re-enter quarantine 14 days before any new launch date.

The crew will begin their quarantine process in Houston. If testing progresses positively and activities evolve towards a launch that could occur next month, the astronauts will travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida approximately six days before launch.

The Artemis II crew will live in the astronaut accommodations within the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building there until launch day.

During the quarantine period, the crew will be able to maintain regular communication with friends, family, and colleagues who adhere to quarantine rules.

Staying away from public areas, the astronauts will maintain distance and wear masks when interacting with people while continuing their final training activities. Training activities will continue in the coming days with mission simulations and medical checks.