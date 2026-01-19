Nigeria kills 40 Boko Haram terrorists in air operations

The Nigerian army killed at least 40 more Boko Haram terrorists over two days air operations earlier this week in the country's northeastern Borno state, the Air Force reported on Sunday

Nigerian Air Force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said in a written statement that the military carried out the airstrikes against Boko Haram targets on Thursday and Friday.

Ejodame said 40 terrorists were killed, while others were injured in the operations.

Nigeria has faced attacks by Boko Haram and similar groups since 2009, killing tens of thousands and displacing many others across the West African country and neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.





