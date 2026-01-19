Death toll rises to 39 after high-speed train crash in Spain

The death toll following a high-speed train crash in southern Spain has risen to at least 39, state broadcaster RTVE reported on Monday, citing the Guardia Civil police force.



A total of 73 people were treated at hospitals following the collision, including 24 who were seriously injured, RTVE said. Four of those seriously hurt are minors, according to the broadcaster.





Two high-speed trains collided at around 7:40 pm on Sunday near the town of Adamuz in the Andalusian province of Córdoba, Spanish rail operator Renfe said.



An Iryo train carrying more than 300 people, operated by the Italian company Trenitalia derailed and came to rest on the adjacent track, Renfe said. An oncoming Renfe train with about 200 onboard was passing at that precise moment, smashing into the Iryo train and also derailing.



