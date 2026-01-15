Childbirths in Hong Kong hit record low in 2025, ending two-year rise

The number of registered childbirths in Hong Kong fell to a record low of 31,714 in 2025, ending a two-year increase despite government efforts to encourage higher birth rates, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Wednesday.

The figure represents a 14% decline from 2024 and is about 3% below the previous record low in 2022, the report said.

Births also remained well below the government's target of boosting the number of newborns by 20% compared to the 2022 level.

Experts and parents told that authorities need to address deeper social and economic factors contributing to the persistently low birth rate if the trend is to be reversed.



