Director throws his award in the trash in protest against Israel

Sharing the moment he discarded his award on social media, Necmi Sancak harshly criticized Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts and the related institutions.

Stating that he could not accept cooperation with a regime that kills children, Sancak said, "This award now belongs in the trash in my eyes. Human dignity is worth more than this piece of plastic." The renowned director emphasized that art should stand with resistance and called on all artists to boycott these institutions.

HIS CONTRACT WAS PREVIOUSLY CANCELED DUE TO HIS SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE

Necmi Sancak's sensitivity towards Palestine and his decision to boycott are not new. Previously participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the director had achieved great success with his movie "Ayşe" at the Golden Orange and Cairo Film Festivals. However, Paramount and Universal Studios, the global giant with whom he had a distribution deal, unilaterally terminated the contract citing his support for Palestine.