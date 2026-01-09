Dozens trapped after landfill site collapses in Philippines

 Contact Us
Published January 09,2026
At least one person was declared dead, 12 others rescued while some 38 others remain missing after a landfill site collapsed in the Philippines on Thursday, an official said.

The private landfill facility collapsed at around 4.17 pm (0817GMT), in Cebu City, the Southeast Asian nation's Central Visayas region.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the incident occurred at the Binaliw Landfill involving 110 employees.

While 12 employees were retrieved and hospitalized, "38 individuals remain missing, and one (1) fatality has been confirmed," Archival said in a statement on the US social media company Facebook.

Authorities are continuing search, rescue, and retrieval operations to look for survivors.