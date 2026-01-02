The scandals of Grok, the AI robot of X, a social media platform owned by Elon Musk, seem never-ending. Previously in the news for its heavy use of profanity and insults against common societal values and norms, Grok had made algorithmic changes to restrict its profanity/insult-laden chats following public backlash.

Recently, the AI Grok has notably increased its production of fictional images and conversations with obscene content, particularly targeting women, which has drawn public criticism.

Experts have warned that both children with X accounts and women who are the subjects of these inappropriate images could be negatively affected by the obscene content on the platform. Citizens and experts have called for 'urgent measures' against the uncontrollably increasing fictional photos and demanded increased regulations.