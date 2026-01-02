Erdoğan says he will discuss Ukraine, Gaza with Trump on Monday

Turkish President Recep ⁠Tayyip Erdoğan said he would have ‍a phone call ‌with ‍U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia as well as issues ⁠surrounding Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoğan also said Türkiye's Foreign ‌Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a meeting of the "Coalition ‍of the ‍Willing", a ‍group of ⁠nations ‍backing Ukraine, in Paris in coming days.



Referring to the huge showing of Turkish public support for Palestine on New Year's Day, Erdoğan said a mass gathering on Istanbul's Galata Bridge marked "a historic moment," adding that it showed "Palestine is not alone."

"What this Pharaoh called (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu has done will not go unpunished, because he incurred the curses of countless oppressed people, from the young to the old," he said.

Condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and the worsening humanitarian situation there, the Turkish president said: "The suffering of children in Gaza, living in makeshift tents amid wind and rain, will not go unanswered, and Netanyahu will not avoid being held accountable."





