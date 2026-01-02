ZELENSKY SAYS WANTS TO REPLACE UKRAINES DEFENCE MINISTER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he intended to replace his defence minister and had offered the position to his current minister of digital transformation, who is aged just 34.

"I have decided to change the structure of the Ukrainian ministry of defence," Zelensky said in his daily address broadcast on social media. "I have offered Mikhailo Fedorov the position of new Ukrainian defence minister."

Fedorov, who has been digital transformation minister since 2019, is a relative political novice little-known to the Ukrainian public.

"Mykhailo is deeply involved in issues related to drones and is very effective in the digitalisation of state services and processes," Zelensky added.

Without explaining his decision to replace Denys Shmygal, the Ukrainian leader said he had proposed the incumbent "head another area of government work that is no less important for our stability".

Zelensky had tapped Shmygal as defence minister just half a year ago, in July 2025.

Besides the turnover at the defence ministry, Zelensky also named Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov to head his presidential office.

Budanov replaces Andriy Yermak, who was among Ukraine's most powerful people before being engulfed in a corruption scandal dogging some of Zelensky's former allies.









