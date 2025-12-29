Fire kills 16 at retirement home on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

At least 16 people were killed and three injured when a deadly fire erupted at a retirement home in the city of Manado on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island, local media reported on Monday.

The blaze erupted late Sunday night and quickly engulfed large parts of the facility of a nursing home in Manado, North Sulawesi province, where around 32 elderly people were living, according to Jakarta Globe.

Firefighters said the flames spread rapidly, forcing emergency crews to focus on containing the fire and preventing it from reaching nearby densely populated neighborhoods.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour.

Three residents sustained severe burns in the incident and were moved to the hospital.

Police launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire; however, preliminary information suggested the blaze may have started in the kitchen area.





