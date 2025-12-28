Search on for 21 missing people, including 4 Spanish tourists, in Indonesia after boats sink

Search and rescue teams in Indonesia on Sunday continued their efforts to locate 21 people missing after two separate boat incidents in Papua and East Nusa Tenggara, according to local media reports.

On Wednesday evening, a speedboat carrying 21 passengers capsized due to strong winds and high waves in the Yapen Islands Regency of Papua province while traveling from Serui City to Waindu, KompasTV reported.

Three passengers were rescued, one victim was found dead on Saturday afternoon, and 17 are still missing.

While in another incident in East Nusa Tenggara, four Spanish tourists remain missing after a tourist boat sank near Padar Island in the Komodo National Park area on Friday night, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Rescue and search teams continue their efforts on Sunday to locate the missing people in both incidents.





