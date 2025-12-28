Guatemala declares national mourning after bus accident claims at least 15 lives

Guatemala on Saturday declared three days of a national mourning after a highway bus accident claimed at least 15 lives and left more than 20 injured people.

"We have been coordinating all the necessary assistance actions for the affected people, while at the same time supporting those who have lost family members and loved ones," President Bernardo Arevalo said on US social media company X.

"In response to this event, I have decided to declare three days of national mourning for the victims of the bus accident," he added.

Under the decision, flags will be flown at half-staff at government institutions and official squares, while official or festive activities will be suspended, according to local daily Prensa Libre.

Local media reported Saturday that a bus fell into a ravine about 75 meters (nearly 250 feet) at kilometer 174 on the Inter-American Highway that spans Central America.

The country's National Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz Ramos also expressed sorrow over the accident and solidarity via the Guatemalan Army.





