Scientists explain how 'crazy discount days' affect the brain

Experts indicate that intense campaigns and the pressure of limited time cause the brain to make faster decisions with less information.

Normally, when purchasing a significant product, we compare prices, features, reviews, and budget. However, when time pressure is introduced, the brain lowers the "sufficient information" threshold, and we make decisions much more quickly.

Scientists emphasize that phrases commonly used in discounts such as "only 8 items left in stock" or "12 people have added this to their cart" trigger a sense of competition, making the product appear more valuable than it might actually be.

As a sense of scarcity is created, the brain reacts out of fear of missing out on the product, leading us to make impulsive purchases without even realizing it.

According to experts, this scenario results from what is known in psychology as the "speed-accuracy tradeoff." As decision-making speeds up, the likelihood of errors increases, and actions are taken based on sudden emotions rather than real needs.

Researchers note that countdown timers, "today only" tags, and limited stock messages used during the discount week create a sense of artificial urgency:

"When rushed, rational thinking takes a back seat, and the question 'Do I really need this?' is replaced by 'What if I miss out?'"