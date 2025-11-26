Man arrested in Japan for killing his 100-year-old mother

A 79-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 100-year-old mother at their home in western Tokyo, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.



Police said the man called for help on Tuesday afternoon, about an hour after he allegedly committed violent acts against his mother, saying he was tired of caring for her, Kyodo reported.



The centenarian was pronounced dead in hospital.



Kyodo cited police as saying that the man, who lived with his mother in western Tokyo's Machida, admitted to the allegation.



Japan is facing an increased demographic burden after decades of rapid ageing and declining birth rates. According to the World Health Organization, 30% of Japan's population is over 60 years old.



As of September 2025, the country counted a record number of more than 99,763 people aged 100 or older. This marked the 55th consecutive year that the number of centenarians has increased.



According to Kyodo, elderly people with physical limitations are increasingly forced to care for older relatives in Japan.



