UK learner fails driving theory test 128 times, spends £3,000

In the UK, a driving test candidate has failed the theory exam for the 128th time, spending nearly £3,000 on test fees alone without success.

According to data from AA Driving School, another candidate finally passed the theory test on their 75th attempt, having paid a total of £1,725, with each test costing £23.

KNOWLEDGE OFTEN UNDERESTIMATED

Learner drivers must pass the theory exam before taking the practical test. The theory test assesses traffic rules and safe driving awareness through multiple-choice questions and hazard perception videos.

AA Driving School's head, Emma Bush, emphasized the importance of preparation and persistence, noting that many underestimate the required knowledge level. "Life pressures, stress, and time constraints can all contribute to failure," she said, while praising the determination of those who keep trying, describing such cases as "rare exceptions."

MOST ATTEMPTS AT THE PRACTICAL TEST: 37

Data showed that one candidate took the practical test 21 times before passing, paying between £1,302 and £1,575 in fees. Two other candidates have attempted the practical test 37 times without success, each spending around £2,200.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the pass rate in 2024–2025 was 44.9% for theory tests and 48.7% for practical exams. Officials urged candidates to sit for the exams only when fully prepared, warning against unnecessary congestion at test centers.