Building and repairing a child’s trust: Consistency over words

When a child's trust is broken once, words cannot fill that void—only consistency can. Trust begins not by saying "I promise," but by keeping that promise every day.

Once broken, no explanation can fully restore a child's trust, because children remember actions, not words. Waking to the same voice, being soothed in the same embrace, seeing the same face—trust quietly grows within these repeated experiences.

We spoke with Prof. Dr. Vefik Arıca, Pediatrician at Hamidiye Faculty of Medicine, Health Sciences University, about how trust is built, damaged, and repaired.

CONSISTENCY, NOT WORDS, FORMS THE FOUNDATION OF TRUST

For a child, trust doesn't start with just seeing love. Equally important is feeling that love consistently every day. Consistent care allows a child to perceive the world as predictable. Prof. Arıca says, "Love is essential, but the core of trust is the consistency that accompanies love."

"Reciprocal interactions in infancy form the biological basis of trust. When a child signals a need and receives timely, appropriate responses, neural networks representing trust strengthen. The more frequent and predictable these interactions are, the stronger future relational trust will be. If a baby cries and is ignored, they may learn 'I am not heard.' Each response, however, builds an invisible wall of trust in the child's heart."

CAN BROKEN TRUST BE REPAIRED?

One of the biggest fears for parents is whether trust can return once broken. Arıca says, "Yes, but it takes time and consistency."

"This is called 'rupture–repair.' Recognizing the mistake, apologizing, making amends, and—most importantly—sustaining behavioral change rebuilds a child's internal trust. A simple apology is not enough; trust returns when the child sees real change in action."

COMMON PARENTAL MISTAKES

Children's trust is often damaged not by major trauma but by small inconsistencies. Forgetting promises or making love feel conditional can erode trust. In the digital age, these inconsistencies become less visible.

"Parents getting absorbed in their phones interrupts children's attempts to interact. The child feels unseen, which is closely linked to behavioral and emotional problems. Parents must set screen limits too. In Turkey, 91% of children aged 6–15 use the internet. No screens at bedtime or mealtime, shared viewing, and a family media plan are essential. Trust grows in moments of focused attention together."

EMOTIONAL CONSEQUENCES OF MISTRUST

When a child doesn't trust their parent, they may withdraw from family and the world. This emotional disconnection can later lead to anxiety, depression, and relationship difficulties.

"Early damaged trust affects the brain's stress response. Insecure attachment comes with emotional regulation difficulties, which may predispose adolescents and adults to depression, anxiety, and relationship dependency."

HOW TO REBUILD BROKEN TRUST

"Offer a clear apology followed by a concrete repair plan. Say, 'I didn't keep my promise; I will from now on,' and demonstrate it through action. Playing device-free with your child for 10–15 minutes a day, led by the child, strengthens trust. These moments make the child feel valued."

WHEN TO SEEK PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT

Sometimes parental effort isn't enough. Signs like prolonged silence, withdrawal, declining school performance, or tension at home indicate the need for professional help.

"If these behaviors persist, consult a child and adolescent mental health specialist. Early intervention is crucial. Behavioral approaches, like addressing selective mutism, can help a child rebuild trust more quickly."