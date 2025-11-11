18 dead, 2 missing as Typhoon Fung-Wong displaces over 2 million in Philippines

At least 18 people have been killed and two remain missing after Typhoon Fung-Wong unleashed torrential rain and severe flooding across the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of more than 2 million residents, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the Inquirer, over 2.4 million people have been affected in 15 regions, including Central Luzon, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and Western Visayas.

Local authorities said more than 800,000 displaced people are sheltering in about 11,800 evacuation centers across the affected regions.

The confirmed deaths were reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol, and Western Visayas. Two people remain missing and 28 others injured, officials said.

Flooding remains extensive, with 267 areas in eight regions still underwater. The Bicol Region recorded the highest number of flooded areas at 161, followed by Calabarzon with 39, and Central Luzon with 36.

The storm also damaged roads and bridges, while power and water supply disruptions continue in dozens of towns and cities.

Typhoon Fung-Wong, locally known as Typhoon Uwan, exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Tuesday but could re-enter later this week, according to the state weather bureau.

Last week, Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 224 people, left 109 missing, and injured more than 500 in the country.





