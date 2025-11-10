Dozens injured after 2 trains collide in Slovakia

Two trains collided in western Slovakia on Sunday, leaving dozens of passengers injured, police said.

The crash occurred on the railway line between the capital Bratislava and the town of Pezinok.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform Facebook, Slovak police said emergency crews and officers rushed to the scene following the crash.

Preliminary reports indicated that neither of the trains derailed after the collision, the statement added.

Rail traffic in both directions was suspended, and buses were dispatched to the site to evacuate passengers.

According to local media reports citing the Interior Ministry, 11 people injured in the accident were taken to the hospital for treatment.



