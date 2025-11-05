8 arrested in Netherlands after over 7,000 pounds of cocaine seized

Dutch police arrested eight people Tuesday after they found 3,300 kilograms (7,275 pounds) of cocaine in a warehouse in Standdaarbuiten village in North Brabant province, according to broadcaster NOS.

The seizure is reportedly one of the largest finds in the province in recent years, with the cocaine having an estimated street value of around €250 million ($287 million).

The arrested suspects, aged between 20 and 50, are of Dutch, Colombian, English, Moroccan and Bulgarian origin.

They will appear before the examining magistrate at a later date.





