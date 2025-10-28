Plane missing between Canada and Greenland found with no survivors: Report

Danish air traffic agency Naviair on Monday confirmed that a small aircraft that went missing between Canada and Greenland has been found with no survivors, according to a report.

A report by CBC News stated that authorities located the crash site in the Sermitsiaq mountain area, about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) northeast of Nuuk, Greenland's capital. The single occupant on board was confirmed dead by the officials.

Search operations began over the weekend but were temporarily suspended on Saturday due to poor weather and low visibility.

Following the search, the mission resumed on Sunday, with Naviair confirming that the aircraft, a Cessna T182, was registered to an American company and had departed from Newfoundland and Labrador before losing contact.

Textron Aviation, which owns the Cessna brand, told CBC that it was aware of the incident but could not share further details, citing restrictions by the US National Transportation Safety Board and the Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board.

Authorities said next of kin have been notified, and the investigation has been handed over to the police, the report noted.





