Car plows into tent in US state of Maryland, leaves 11, including infant, hospitalized

Authorities in a suburb of the US state of Maryland reported that 11 people, including an infant and eight other young individuals, were seriously injured on Saturday night after a car slammed into a tent.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 pm local time on Saturday night (0215GMT Sunday morning) in a residential area of Bladensburg, Maryland, located a few miles northeast of Washington, DC, the ABC news reported.

A total of 11 people, including an infant and two women, were hospitalized, the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said through the US social media company X.

The infant and a girl are in critical condition, the department noted. The other victims suffered serious injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening, it added.





