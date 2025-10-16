Early hominim had human-like dexterity and gorilla-like grip, study finds

Fossilized hand bones discovered in Kenya suggest that Paranthropus boisei, an extinct early hominin species (related to humans), possessed advanced manual skills and a gorilla-like grip — indicating it may have been capable of crafting simple stone tools.

The fossils, unearthed near Lake Turkana in the Koobi Fora region by a team of researchers from both the US and Kenya, include hand and foot bones, as well as fragments of teeth and skulls.

Analysis of the sediment layers revealed that the remains date back about 1.5 million years and belong to Paranthropus boisei, a species closely related to but evolutionarily distinct from the Homo genus, which modern humans are the only surviving member of.

Researchers found that the hand bones combine features seen in humans and in large African apes such as chimpanzees and gorillas. The structure — with a long, strong thumb, short fingers, and a flexible little finger — closely resembles that of modern humans, allowing for precise gripping and fine motor movements.

According to the study, the skeletal traits suggest that Paranthropus boisei could grasp objects powerfully like gorillas, process food, climb trees, and possibly make and use rudimentary stone tools. Scientists say the findings challenge the long-held assumption that tool use was unique to species within the Homo lineage.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

Paranthropus boisei lived in East Africa between 1.3 and 2.6 million years ago. Known for its distinctive skull structure and molars four times larger than those of modern humans, the species had powerful jaws and chewing muscles adapted for a tough diet of grasses and reeds that other hominins could not consume.