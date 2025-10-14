Motorcycle signed by Pope Leo XIV to be auctioned in Munich

A motorcycle signed by Pope Leo XIV is set to go under the hammer in Munich on Saturday, according to auction house RM Sotheby's.



The pope autographed the white BMW motorcycle in September at the Vatican, with photos on the auction house's website showing him seated on the bike and holding a matching helmet.



The vehicle was brought to Rome by a group calling themselves the "Jesus Bikers," who rode it from the German town of Schaafheim to St Peter's Square on a three-day journey. The model was reportedly inspired by the Popemobile.



The motorcycle is expected to fetch between €40,000 ($46,000) and €60,000 at Saturday's auction. Proceeds will go to the Pontifical Mission Societies in Austria to support children in Madagascar, according to RM Sotheby's.

