Trump says Putin 'does not want to end' war with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he remains "disappointed" that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has not ended its war with Ukraine.

"I'm very disappointed, because Vladimir and I had a very good relationship. Probably still do. I don't know why he continues with this war. This war has been so bad for him," Trump told reporters, alongside Argentine President Javier Milei, at the White House.

"I'd like to see him do well. I mean, I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin, but he just doesn't want to end that war. And I think it's making him look very bad. He could end it quickly," he added.

Trump urged Putin to "really settle" the war.

"And you know they have long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia right now ... And all of a sudden his economy is going to collapse," he warned.

Trump said his Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington on Friday.

"I know what he has to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks," he added.

Trump said Sunday that he would send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine if the war with Russia is not settled.

Russia previously warned that the possible delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv could "end badly."

Tomahawk missiles are long-range, precision-guided cruise missiles. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that transfers of such systems raise risks of escalation, while Western officials have argued that arms deliveries are intended to help Ukraine defend its territory.