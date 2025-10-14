Zelensky to establish military administration in Odesa amid security concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced plans to establish a military administration in the southern city of Odesa, citing security issues and the need for "greater protection" in the region.

"Odesa deserves greater protection and greater support. This can be done in the format of a military administration," Zelensky said in a video address.

"Too many security issues in Odesa have remained unanswered for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future," he said.

His remarks followed a decree he signed a day earlier, revoking the citizenship of several individuals on the grounds that they also had Russian citizenship.

While Zelensky did not name those affected, Ukraine's Security Service later confirmed that Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov was one of them.

This came after a petition urging Zelensky to revoke the citizenship of Trukhanov gathered more than 25,000 signatures.

Zelensky said earlier that he had held a meeting on the security situation in several regions, including the south, with the SBU chief briefing him on efforts to counter Russian networks and collaborators.

He added that "relevant decisions regarding individuals with Russian citizenship have been prepared," and the decree was signed accordingly.