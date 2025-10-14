TRUMP SAYS HELL ENDORSE ARGENTINIAN PRESIDENT MILEI FOR REELECTION

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Argentina's President Javier Milei at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will endorse his Argentinian counterpart Javier Milei for the upcoming presidential elections in Argentina on Oct. 26.

"Your career has been an amazing one, and it's going to continue with the election. You're going to win the election. We're going to endorse you. I'm going to endorse you today. Fully endorse you," Trump said in front of reporters alongside Milei at the White House.

Trump said it is a "very big" election being watched by the world, "because he's done an incredible job."

Milei has become "very popular," he said.

"He's on the verge of a breakthrough. I think he's really on the verge of tremendous economic success," he added.

The US wants to help Argentina, the president said.